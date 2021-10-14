Advertisement

Stuffed tiger left at Yeager Airport reunited with owner

A young girl is reunited with her lost stuffed animal after leaving it behind at Yeager Airport...
A young girl is reunited with her lost stuffed animal after leaving it behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va.(Yeager Airport)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An effort on social media helped to reunite a little girl with her lost stuffed animal.

A stuffed tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston when the girl and her family made a visit to the airport to pick up relatives.

Airport officials took to social media looking for the lost stuffie’s owner and Thursday are happy to announce the the young girl has been reunited with her bff.

She also got to meet the airport’s canine employee, Hercules.

The tiger’s owner and her brother and sister each got a stuffed Hercules and a goodie back.

Hercules is Yeager Airport’s wildlife dog. He is trained to keep animals off of the runway.

