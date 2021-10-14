Trash dumped on private property; family asks culprit to come forward

KITTS HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Generations of the Jenkins family have lived in Kitts Hill. But they had never seen anyone dump trash on their property until Tuesday. It’s a mess that Paul Jenkins was shocked to see on the hill next to his home. He had no idea how it got there until he looked at his surveillance video.

The video shows a truck traveling on County Road 6.

“It goes right past the house, pulls up and then back up the hill. It kind of goes out of sight because the camera won’t reach it. They were here approximately three minutes, then pull out with an empty truck,” Jenkins said.

A large pile of garbage and miscellaneous objects now sits at the top of the hill.

“We don’t know what’s in these bags. It could be asbestos, anything,” Jenkins said.

That is why he does not want to be the one to clean it up. He is giving whoever is responsible a chance to come forward and clean it up themselves.

“Right now, if they were to come back and clean up their mess, there would be no questions asked and no charges pressed. If we have to find them, we’ll push it to the limit,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says he he has contacted law enforcement, but is holding back on taking further action because he believes in second chances.

“We like to give everybody a chance. Everybody makes mistakes. But if they can’t come back and fix their mistake, then if we do find them, we will get the law involved and we will push it as far as it is allowed to be pushed,” Jenkins said.

If you know anything about who might be responsible, or recognize the truck in the video, you are asked to call the Jenkins family at 740-547-8298.