Vacant house fire shuts down Elk River Road North Thursday morning in Clendenin

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant house fire shut down Elk River Rd. North near Perdue Lane Thursday morning in Clendenin.

It happened just after midnight.

Kanawha County Emergency Dispatchers say the house is vacant, but it’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.