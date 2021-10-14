Advertisement

Vacant house fire shuts down Elk River Road North Thursday morning in Clendenin

A vacant house fire shut down Elk River Rd. N near Perdue Lane Thursday morning in Clendenin.
A vacant house fire shut down Elk River Rd. N near Perdue Lane Thursday morning in Clendenin.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant house fire shut down Elk River Rd. North near Perdue Lane Thursday morning in Clendenin.

It happened just after midnight.

Kanawha County Emergency Dispatchers say the house is vacant, but it’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

