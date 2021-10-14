Van Gogh for All at the Clay Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Van Gogh For All is a modern, interactive approach to art history, and it’s coming to the Clay Center’s Juliet Art Museum this fall! This experientially rich exhibit explores the late work of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. Developed by the Dolores Kohl Education Foundation, Van Gogh for All engages curious learners of all ages using interactive technology and participatory learning.

Visitors will be immersed in van Gogh’s life and creative process. Step into van Gogh’s world-famous painting Starry Night as it is projected in life-sized detail. Discover the unusual perspective of van Gogh’s bedroom or look behind the shutters of his yellow house. Get your cameras ready for selfies in this fun exhibit which can’t be missed!

