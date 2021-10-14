Advertisement

Van Gogh for All at the Clay Center

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Van Gogh For All is a modern, interactive approach to art history, and it’s coming to the Clay Center’s Juliet Art Museum this fall! This experientially rich exhibit explores the late work of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. Developed by the Dolores Kohl Education Foundation, Van Gogh for All engages curious learners of all ages using interactive technology and participatory learning.

Visitors will be immersed in van Gogh’s life and creative process. Step into van Gogh’s world-famous painting Starry Night as it is projected in life-sized detail. Discover the unusual perspective of van Gogh’s bedroom or look behind the shutters of his yellow house. Get your cameras ready for selfies in this fun exhibit which can’t be missed!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus
Benjamin Anderson arrested after multi-county pursuit
One in custody following multi-county pursuit
Russell Bibbee, 53, is wanted for a parole violation out of Austin, Texas, and is considered to...
State police search for wanted man out of Texas
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

IV Therapy at Living Well
IV Therapy at Living Well
Holiday shopping safety
Holiday shopping safety
Breakthroughs in breast cancer
Breakthroughs in breast cancer
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Five fire departments respond to mulch fire