Warmest days until next spring ahead

That 80s show
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of October has aimed to please summer-sick weather lovers. At a time of year when frosts and crisp days often invade, this year Mother Nature has thrust a steady stream of warmth our way with downtown Charleston registering 8 of the first 13 days with an 80 degree or better high temperature (only 6 if you use the Yeager Airport thermometer).

Looking ahead the next 2 days will see highs back into the 80s before a cold front arrives Saturday morning armed with soaking showers in time for youth soccer games followed by a 20 degree fall in temperature. Late morning Saturday into afternoon will feature fall-jacket conditions and temperatures only near 60. Lows by Sunday morning will dip into the 40s as furnaces kick on. This will set the stage for a nice week next week with fall colors, spurred by cooler nights, kicking into high gear!

Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
