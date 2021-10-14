Advertisement

W.Va. House passes redistricting map

West Virginia Capitol building
West Virginia Capitol building(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s House of Delegates has passed its redistricting map.

The vote Wednesday came amid sharp criticism from minority Democrats. The bill now goes to the state Senate.

Some Democrats say the new single-member district system for all 100 delegates was weighted heavily in favor of Republicans.

The House map is going through wholesale changes from a decade ago after passage of a 2018 bill.

Currently, more than half of the House is elected from multiple-member districts.

Mineral County Republican Gary Howell is the House redistricting committee chairman. He says care was taken to keep counties and municipalities as whole as possible in the redistricting map.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
“This is just very disturbing, very disturbing,” Debbie Peters said.
Woman’s daughter’s grave covered in piles of dirt by crews
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Huntington Police, FBI seek information following armed bank robbery
Benjamin Anderson arrested after multi-county pursuit
One in custody following multi-county pursuit

Latest News

Thompson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 5 after being nominated in August by...
New U.S. attorney takes oath
A neighborhood watch member says she fears it's a matter of time until someone is hurt.
Neighbors frustrated with problems at park
A neighborhood watch member says she fears it's a matter of time until someone is hurt.
Neighbors frustrated with problems at park
A former Boyd County Detention Center deputy jailer accused of an inmate’s death was found...
Former deputy jailer convicted in inmate’s death, sentenced to 15 years