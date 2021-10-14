WVU Picked 5th in Big 12 preseason hoops poll

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Kansas has been voted by the league’s head coaches as the preseason favorite to win the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular season championship. The Jayhawks’ nine-year streak of preseason first-place finishes ended last year when Baylor was the choice and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA titles. In 26 seasons, KU has been picked outright or tied for first in 19 preseason ledgers and won or shared the conference championship in 19 years.

The Jayhawks collected eight first-place votes and finished with a total of 80 points. Texas received the other two first-place nods to land at second with 70 points. Baylor was close behind in third with 67 points while Texas Tech placed fourth with 51 points. Oklahoma State and West Virginia tied for fifth with 49 points each. No. 7 Oklahoma (29), No. 8 TCU (24), No. 9 K-State (22) and No. 10 Iowa State (9) rounded out the poll.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team. In addition to Baylor’s national championship, six other Big 12 squads are coming off an appearance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The 2021-22 regular season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 9, with Big 12 play opening on New Year’s Day. Head coaches and student-athletes from each team will appear at the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff in Kansas City on October 20. Interviews from the event will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 8:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT.

2021-22 Big 12 Preseason Poll 1. Kansas (8): 80 2. Texas (2): 70 3. Baylor: 67 4. Texas Tech: 51 5. Oklahoma State: 49 West Virginia: 49 7. Oklahoma: 29 8. TCU: 24 9. Kansas State: 22 10. Iowa State: 9

