Aide arrested in alleged abuse of special needs students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former aide at Horace Mann Middle School was arrested Friday in connection with the alleged abuse of a special needs student, Charleston Police say.

James Lynch is the fourth aide from the school who has been charged. Early this month, the Kanawha County Board of Education voted to terminate Lynch. At that time, school officials said they had video showing inappropriate activity involving Lynch.

Earlier this year, we reported about three former aides at Horace Mann Middle School who were charged with the alleged abuse of special needs students.

We are working to determine what charges Lynch faces. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

