Arboretum features distinct trees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – If you want to see some rare trees, the Mary Price Ratrie arboretum in Charleston is now open to the public at Spring Hill Cemetery.

It features more than 100 distinct species of trees, including five champion trees that are considered to be the best of their type in existence in West Virginia.

Visitors will even find trees that are tagged with QR codes that will further explain the species of the tree and give you some additional information as you walk through the cemetery.

The arboretum is located in the cemetery and overlooks the state Capitol.

It also provides the city of Charleston with some eco-friendly benefits, including more than 1,700 pounds of air pollutant removal annually, as well as nearly 4.8 million gallons of stormwater runoff prevention annually.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.