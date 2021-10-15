Advertisement

Arboretum features distinct trees

The Mary Price Ratrie arboretum in Charleston features more than 100 distinct species of trees,...
The Mary Price Ratrie arboretum in Charleston features more than 100 distinct species of trees, including five champion trees that are considered to be the best of their type in existence in West Virginia.(City of Charleston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – If you want to see some rare trees, the Mary Price Ratrie arboretum in Charleston is now open to the public at Spring Hill Cemetery.

It features more than 100 distinct species of trees, including five champion trees that are considered to be the best of their type in existence in West Virginia.

Visitors will even find trees that are tagged with QR codes that will further explain the species of the tree and give you some additional information as you walk through the cemetery.

The arboretum is located in the cemetery and overlooks the state Capitol.

It also provides the city of Charleston with some eco-friendly benefits, including more than 1,700 pounds of air pollutant removal annually, as well as nearly 4.8 million gallons of stormwater runoff prevention annually.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Five fire departments respond to mulch fire
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Russell Bibbee, who was wanted on a parole violation in Texas, was arrested in Mason County,...
Wanted man from Texas arrested in W.Va.
Crash closing part of Route 152
One injured in crash in Wayne County

Latest News

Parent charged with bullying
Parent charged with cyberbullying
Former president hospitalized
Former president hospitalized
Parent charged with bullying
Parent charged with cyberbullying
George Webster, 47, was charged with drug possession after detectives recovered about 150 grams...
Man faces drug charges after arrest at hotel