CAMC extends employee vaccination mandate deadline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CAMC has extended their COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees, which was set to go in effect on Friday, until Nov. 6.

Officials said the extension allows people who received their first dose this past week to get their second dose. Some medical and religious exemption requests are still being evaluated.

The CAMC spokesperson said, to date, about 125 employees have decided not be vaccinated. This makes up for about 2% of CAMC’s workforce.

“CAMC is happy that so many employees have decided to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect patients, themselves and their families,” CAMC said in a statement to WSAZ.

WSAZ also checked in with Thomas Health Hospital who said they have asked employees to be fully vaccinated by October 27. After that, the hospital spokeswoman said they will no longer be offering free vaccines to their employees. At this time, there is no mandate at Thomas, as the hospital is only asking employees to be vaccinated by that date.

“We are waiting for further instructions from Center for Medicaid/Medicare Services (CMS). We will follow their guidelines once they are set,” the hospital said in a statement.

