COVID-19 W.Va. | 60 additional deaths reported

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 15, 2021, there are currently 10,213 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 60 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,108 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 37-year old male from Jackson County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from McDowell County, a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Taylor County, a 43-year old female from Webster County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County, a 42-year old male from Mingo County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Lincoln County, a 50-year old male from Jackson County, a 45-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Boone County, and a 92-year old male from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Upshur County, a 49-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old male from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, a 54-year old male from Boone County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old male from Gilmer County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 53-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 60-year old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, with one death from February 2021.

1,371 cases of COVID-19 were added, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 258,413.

20 counties are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map. Two are listed as green, indicating a low transmission rate.

4,166 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

812 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 232 have been admitted to the ICU and 170 are on ventilators.

244,092 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 57 percent is fully vaccinated.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (98), Berkeley (687), Boone (152), Braxton (67), Brooke (73), Cabell (452), Calhoun (37), Clay (47), Doddridge (64), Fayette (213), Gilmer (32), Grant (84), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (119), Hancock (170), Hardy (73), Harrison (709), Jackson (193), Jefferson (207), Kanawha (906), Lewis (131), Lincoln (146), Logan (143), Marion (495), Marshall (175), Mason (129), McDowell (140), Mercer (333), Mineral (188), Mingo (146), Monongalia (428), Monroe (56), Morgan (92), Nicholas (211), Ohio (191), Pendleton (26), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (26), Preston (284), Putnam (329), Raleigh (396), Randolph (88), Ritchie (59), Roane (83), Summers (24), Taylor (102), Tucker (36), Tyler (35), Upshur (145), Wayne (199), Webster (64), Wetzel (80), Wirt (43), Wood (457), Wyoming (170). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

