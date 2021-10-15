Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to fatal accident in Kanawha County

(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a crash in Kanawha County, dispatchers confirm Friday afternoon.

The single vehicle crash happened at Campbells Creek Drive and Stone Acres Road in Campbells Creek.

Dispatchers say Campbells Creek Drive has been shut down.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Five fire departments respond to mulch fire
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the...
Man arrested in double murder
Russell Bibbee, who was wanted on a parole violation in Texas, was arrested in Mason County,...
Wanted man from Texas arrested in W.Va.

Latest News

The W.Va. House of Delegates meet during the W.Va. Special Session
Two more agenda items added to West Virginia Special Session
Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor...
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 60 additional deaths reported
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast