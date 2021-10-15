Advertisement

Family without home after massive house fire

Family escapes burning home in the Bella Woods subdivision in Putnam County, W.Va.
Family escapes burning home in the Bella Woods subdivision in Putnam County, W.Va.(Katie Wilson)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is without a home after theirs burned down Thursday night in Putnam County.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Stardust Drive off of the Bella Woods subdivision.

According to Putnam County Emergency Dispatchers, eight fire departments responded to the scene. It took them nearly two hours to knock the fire down.

911 dispatchers say a family lived in the home, but everyone was able to get out safely and there were no injuries.

The home is a total loss.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Five fire departments respond to mulch fire
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Russell Bibbee, who was wanted on a parole violation in Texas, was arrested in Mason County,...
Wanted man from Texas arrested in W.Va.
Crash closing part of Route 152
One injured in crash in Wayne County

Latest News

The Mary Price Ratrie arboretum in Charleston features more than 100 distinct species of trees,...
Arboretum features distinct trees
Parent charged with bullying
Parent charged with cyberbullying
Former president hospitalized
Former president hospitalized
Parent charged with bullying
Parent charged with cyberbullying