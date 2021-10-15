Family without home after massive house fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is without a home after theirs burned down Thursday night in Putnam County.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Stardust Drive off of the Bella Woods subdivision.

According to Putnam County Emergency Dispatchers, eight fire departments responded to the scene. It took them nearly two hours to knock the fire down.

911 dispatchers say a family lived in the home, but everyone was able to get out safely and there were no injuries.

The home is a total loss.

