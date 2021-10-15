Gov. Justice announces strategy to bring high-speed internet to more West Virginia homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was joined by other state leaders Friday to announce a strategy he says will bring high-speed internet to 200,000 more West Virginia homes and businesses.

The plan will combine funding from federal, state, and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of broadband to underserved areas.

“Today I am announcing a one billion dollar broadband strategy. You know its like nothing that we have ever done before. We have a chance and an opportunity now to really, really fix this,” said Gov. Justice Friday. " We are going to change the trajectory of West Virginia in a bigger and better way.”

The Governor’s strategy will add a $236 million state broadband program to $362 million in Federal Communications Commission funding and $120 million from other state and federal sources, for a total of $718 million in government funding expected to be allocated by fall 2022.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.