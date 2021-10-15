Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces strategy to bring high-speed internet to more West Virginia homes

Gov. Jim Justice today unveiled a billion-dollar strategy to bring broadband availability to...
Gov. Jim Justice today unveiled a billion-dollar strategy to bring broadband availability to 200,000 more West Virginia homes and businesses.(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was joined by other state leaders Friday to announce a strategy he says will bring high-speed internet to 200,000 more West Virginia homes and businesses.

The plan will combine funding from federal, state, and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of broadband to underserved areas.

“Today I am announcing a one billion dollar broadband strategy. You know its like nothing that we have ever done before. We have a chance and an opportunity now to really, really fix this,” said Gov. Justice Friday. " We are going to change the trajectory of West Virginia in a bigger and better way.”

The Governor’s strategy will add a $236 million state broadband program to $362 million in Federal Communications Commission funding and $120 million from other state and federal sources, for a total of $718 million in government funding expected to be allocated by fall 2022.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Five fire departments respond to mulch fire
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the...
Man arrested in double murder
Russell Bibbee, who was wanted on a parole violation in Texas, was arrested in Mason County,...
Wanted man from Texas arrested in W.Va.

Latest News

The W.Va. House of Delegates meet during the W.Va. Special Session
Two more agenda items added to West Virginia Special Session
Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor...
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill
The single vehicle crash happened at Campbells Creek Drive and Stone Acres Road in Campbells...
Emergency crews respond to fatal accident in Kanawha County
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 60 additional deaths reported