Huntington police investigating man shot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police are searching for clues after man with a gunshot wound appeared at a local hospital.

Cabell County dispatchers say workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital alerted them that a man was seeking medical help for a gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

There is no word on the man’s identity or the severity of his injuries.

Cabell County dispatchers say there was call of shots being fired in the 700 block of 7th Street just 15 minutes prior to the man showing up the at the hospital. The dispatcher says police investigated, but found nothing at that scene. There is no word whether the two incidents are connected.

