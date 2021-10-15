Advertisement

Huntington police investigating man shot

Huntington Police are investigating after a man appears at a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Huntington Police are investigating after a man appears at a hospital with gunshot wounds.(WAFB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police are searching for clues after man with a gunshot wound appeared at a local hospital.

Cabell County dispatchers say workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital alerted them that a man was seeking medical help for a gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

There is no word on the man’s identity or the severity of his injuries.

Cabell County dispatchers say there was call of shots being fired in the 700 block of 7th Street just 15 minutes prior to the man showing up the at the hospital. The dispatcher says police investigated, but found nothing at that scene. There is no word whether the two incidents are connected.

Keep checking wsaz.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Five fire departments respond to mulch fire
Russell Bibbee, who was wanted on a parole violation in Texas, was arrested in Mason County,...
Wanted man from Texas arrested in W.Va.
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the...
Man arrested in double murder

Latest News

Family escapes burning home in the Bella Woods subdivision in Putnam County, W.Va.
Family without home after massive house fire
The Mary Price Ratrie arboretum in Charleston features more than 100 distinct species of trees,...
Arboretum features distinct trees
Parent charged with bullying
Parent charged with cyberbullying
Former president hospitalized
Former president hospitalized