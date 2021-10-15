Advertisement

Man charged in armed bank robbery, identity of second suspect unknown

Dandre Lemont Noble, 26, of Elyria, Ohio, is charged with robbery or attempted robbery of a ban
Dandre Lemont Noble, 26, of Elyria, Ohio, is charged with robbery or attempted robbery of a ban(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Detectives have determined a man arrested for being a fugitive from justice shortly after a bank robbery in Huntington was involved in the armed hold up.

Dandre Lemont Noble, 26, of Elyria, Ohio, is charged with robbery or attempted robbery of a bank, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Noble and an unidentified man are accused of entering the Star USA Federal Credit Union along 3rd Avenue on October 8 in masks with guns.

According to detectives, the men demanded money from the bank teller and got away with an undisclosed amount of money after showing their weapons to several people inside the bank.

Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information regarding the robbery of the Star USA Federal Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 8, in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue.(Huntington Police Department)

A short time after the robbery, a Huntington Police patrol officer observed Noble in the vicinity of the credit union. Noble is accused of running from the officer when approached. After a chase, Noble was arrested with the assistance from other patrol officers and K-9 units.

At that time, Noble was charged as being a fugitive from justice for a parole violation in Ohio. He also was charged with fleeing, obstructing an officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Evidence that was obtained during Noble’s arrest on Oct. 8 was then taken under review by detectives to determine whether he was involved in the robbery.

Noble has been in custody since he was arrested on Oct. 8.

The second man involved in the armed robbery has not been identified.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> CLICK HERE

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the local FBI office at 304-525-4741. Individuals also can call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Five fire departments respond to mulch fire
Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the...
Man arrested in double murder

Latest News

A former aide at Horace Mann Middle School was arrested Friday in connection with the alleged...
Aide arrested in alleged abuse of special needs students
A woman from Huntington is accused of being involved with a murder in 2019 that resulted in the...
Woman accused of aiding and abetting in deadly shooting
WVClassroom2career website- live shot
Classroom2career- live shot
Huntington man shot- Marlee Live shot
Huntington man shot- live shot