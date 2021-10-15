Man faces drug charges after arrest at hotel

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Portsmouth faces drug charges after suspected methamphetamine was seized from a hotel in the Rosemount area.

George Webster, 47, was charged with drug possession after detectives recovered about 150 grams of suspected meth, a semi-automatic handgun, and digital scales, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Police Department.

Investigators say a woman also faces charges in connection with the incident. They say she was staying in an adjoining room from Webster.

Webster was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to the news release. He was in custody in the Scioto County Jail.

More charges are possible after the case is forwarded to a grand jury.

