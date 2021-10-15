Advertisement

New salon celebrates grand opening in downtown Pikeville

A new salon by the name of Luxurious Locks has opened in downtown Pikeville and boasts a full...
A new salon by the name of Luxurious Locks has opened in downtown Pikeville and boasts a full house of six beauticians who offer everything from cuts and colors to microblading and extensions.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Luxurious Locks held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 15 after having a soft opening a few weeks ago.

“Feels great. Yeah, we had a soft opening there for a few weeks, just kind of worked the kinks out of everything before we done our big grand opening,” said Owner Kerri Sawyers. “Just waiting for everything to come in and get set up. But, it’s here, today’s the day, and feels good to say that we’re open.”

Sawyers has previously owned salons in different locations but says this one in Pikeville, 363 Hambley Boulevard, may be the best. Stating that even though it is on the boulevard, the salon boasts a spacious parking lot and accessible entrance.

The salon is open for call-ins and walk-ins and with a full house of six local beauticians, the salon offers all of the typical cuts and colors, but also offers hair and lash extensions as well as microblading and a variety of other services.

Sawyers and her beauticians were also excited about the salon’s call-in number, which is 606-HAIR-606, but there are plenty of other ways to keep up to date with the salon on Facebook and Instagram.

