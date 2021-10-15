Advertisement

Out of the Darkness community walks

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to understanding and preventing suicide through advocacy, education, research, and support for those affected by suicide. They are almost exclusively composed of volunteers and have chapters in all 50 states. Their mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

