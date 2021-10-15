Advertisement

Parent charged with cyberbullying

An argument between two students ended with a parent behind bars after they sent belittling and...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An argument between two students ended with a parent behind bars after they sent belittling and threatening messages on social media to one of the students.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department made that announcement Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing on social media, as they could be experiencing bullying and wouldn’t know otherwise unless they check.

Deputies say people charged with cyberbullying could face up to a year in jail and up to a $500 fine.

