Pikeville VFW post gearing up for fall conference, adds original markings to retired aircraft

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville VFW Post #3769 are gearing up for the VFW’s annual fall conference. The conference serves as a way for combat vets to receive information on financial status and legislative agendas. This year, the conference is being held in Eastern Kentucky for the first time.

“In the history of the VFW, since 1910, we’ve never had one this side of Lexington ever,” said VFW State Senior Vice Commander Nathan Sesco. “This is big, I mean, there are some hiccups, but it’s our first time. It shows the route the VFW is going.”

Sesco says the older combat veterans are handing the reigns to the new generation of combat vets and the city of Pikeville has been a tremendous help with the conference along with another project.

“Terri Ann” is the name of the plane that sits in the Pikeville Veteran’s Memorial Park. The T-33 was originally set in Maryland, but its glass cockpit was broken as the result of a protest and given a new bright blue metal cockpit.

The plane recently had a bit of a facelift as its original markings were painted back on including the original serial number and U.S. Air Force decals. Sesco says the VFW has plans to make it even more beautiful.

“Because it’s primer everybody’s like ‘that looks awful’ but it’s going to have a mural painted on it from the guy that’s doing all the paintings in town,” said Sesco. “He’s actually going to paint it to look like a pilot is sitting in the seat. So, it’s gonna look awesome once it’s finished. It’ll probably be completely finished in the spring.”

Sesco says all of the local VFW Posts are excited about the conference and excited to host more than 600 Kentucky combat veterans, He also says they look forward to seeing the progress of the plane at Pikeville’s Veteran’s Memorial Park.

