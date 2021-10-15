Advertisement

Ritchie County teen gets 2nd place in teen division of national mullet competition

CaDan Campbell
CaDan Campbell(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Ritchie County teen is proving West Virginia can be business in the front and all party in the back.

Ritchie County High football player CaDan Campbell told WTAP a few weeks ago about his mullet and what motivated him to sign up for the USA Mullet Championships. The votes came in earlier this week and Campbell received 6,724 votes, putting him in 2nd place in the teen division for this national competition.

Campbell says while the competition is all fun and games, he didn’t decide to grow a mullet for national recognition.

Campbell says he grew out a mullet to pay tribute to his father, who passed away when he was just six years old. His father had a mullet back in the day and people tell Campbell he looks just like his dad now that he is sporting this hairstyle too.

