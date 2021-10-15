Advertisement

Synergistic exercise with Coach Chris

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

To most of us, it’s the day before the weekend, however, to Coach Chris… he declares it’s Fitness Challenge Friday! Fitness Pro Coach Chris was on Studio 3 to demo how coaches and personal trainers are able to layer simple drills using multiple tools to keep training challenging, engraining, and effective!  He then issues a challenge featuring both Blazepod and Hecostix in a synergistic exercise that challenges hand eye coordination, reaction, and memory recall!

