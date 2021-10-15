True fall set to arrive Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The current spell of October warmth has one last day to run. Thursday’s high hit 81 despite an extensive cloud cover and without a gusty breeze. Now imagine if you dare how warm it will get on Friday when the wind blows briskly from the southwest and the sun shows up much earlier in the day!

Friday will turn hazy, breezy and even warmer as highs aim for the middle 80s. While the Charleston record high of 94 set in 1930 is way safe, the notion of warm weather lasting this late into fall has its ups and downs. Keeping in mind this is fall fire season, warm and windy weather as the leaves come down will be an issue for brush fire spread later this month.

Also the fall foliage season is coming on even slower than normal (and normal lately the past decade has been slow to start). This weekend peak color is occurring in the high country above 3,000′ elevation including Snowshoe, Canaan Valley, Dolly Sods and Blackwater Falls. Here in the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys the leaves are bashfully changing with a peak weekend of Halloween the likely target for the full kaleidoscope of autumn hues.

Weather-wise showers and thunderstorms on Friday night will follow the daytime hazy, warm weather. Odds favor West Virginia games ending dry but Ohio and northern Kentucky games getting rain. Thunder and lightning should be held down until after games when a cold front passes pre-dawn on Saturday.

Saturday morning rain will be chased away as much cooler air arrives on the wings of a northwest wind. Afternoon clouds and the wind will add a seasonal chill to the air in time for the Herd’s big soccer game. Look for day time temperatures to hover 58-62 before falling thru the 50s for the game and bottoming out Sunday’s lows will drop into the 40s!

Sunday through Tuesday next week look to be fine days for the outdoors with highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s.

