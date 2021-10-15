Two more agenda items added to West Virginia Special Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday morning Gov. Jim Justice announced he is expanding the West Virginia Special Session to include two more bills.

The bills were introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates and sent to the Finance Committee.

One bill allows for the supplementary appropriation of public moneys out of the Treasury and the second bill allows for the appropriation of federal funds out of the Treasury.

Mostly the bills pertain to broadband funding.

This is a developing story.

