Woman accused of aiding and abetting in deadly shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Huntington is accused of being involved with a murder in 2019 that resulted in the shooting death of a Detroit man, according to Cabell County court records.

Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 28, is charged with first-degree murder (aiding and abetting) in connection with the shooting death of Charles Allen, 28, of Detroit. The shooting happened in December 2019 in the 900 block of 28th Street in Huntington.

Investigators say Gundy denied she knew Allen, but an investigation revealed otherwise. According to the criminal complaint, the two were involved in an argument over money before the victim’s death.

The complaint also states that Gundy helped the person who fired the shots get away. Police say, according to witness reports, a tall thin man was seen leaving the scene with a woman who yelled “get in, get in, get in” before both drove off in a pickup truck.

