Bobcats fall to Bulls

Ohio QB sets NCAA record in the game
(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Alex McNulty kicked a 27-yard field goal, his second attempt after time expired, and Buffalo rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Ohio 27-26 on Saturday.

McNulty missed a 32-yard field goal as time expired but an Ohio defender was offside. The kick capped a 16-play, 86-yard drive that started at Buffalo’s five-yard line with 6:19 to play.

Kyle Vantrease threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Bulls (3-4, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). He had a 2-yarder to Tyler Stephens to cap an 80-yard drive and an 8-yarder to Trevor Borland to end a 35-yard drive with 8:39 to play.

Quarterback Armani Rogers kept the ball 22 times and gained 183 yards, including a 99-yard burst for the middle score in the first quarter for the Bobcats (1-6, 1-2). The touchdown was the longest by a quarterback in NCAA history — beating by one yard that Arizona State’s Mark Malone had against Utah State in 1979.

Vantrease was 22 of 30 for 261 yards and Dylan McDuffie had 143 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. The Bulls trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and 26-10 entering the fourth.

