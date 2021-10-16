Advertisement

Crash closes Kanawha County roadway

Part of MacCorkle Avenue is closed late Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South...
Part of MacCorkle Avenue is closed late Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston.(WIBW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue is closed late Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers say injuries are reported, as well as heavy damage. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed.

The crash was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Montrose Drive. Officers with the South Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

Additional details are unavailable.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
The single vehicle crash happened at Campbells Creek Drive and Stone Acres Road in Campbells...
Truck goes airborne toward creek, driver killed during accident
Family escapes burning home in the Bella Woods subdivision in Putnam County, W.Va.
Family without home after massive house fire
Huntington Police are investigating after a man appears at a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Huntington police investigating man shot
Parent charged with bullying
Parent charged with cyberbullying

Latest News

About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach a...
No agreement reached in Special Metals strike
Vacant house fire
Charleston Fire crews fight a vacant house fire in the 1200 block of Madison Street on the...
Crews fight vacant house fire
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill