Crash closes Kanawha County roadway

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue is closed late Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers say injuries are reported, as well as heavy damage. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed.

The crash was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Montrose Drive. Officers with the South Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

Additional details are unavailable.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.