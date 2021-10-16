Advertisement

Crews fight vacant house fire

Charleston Fire crews fight a vacant house fire in the 1200 block of Madison Street on the city's West Side.
Charleston Fire crews fight a vacant house fire in the 1200 block of Madison Street on the city's West Side.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Fire crews on Friday night battled a vacant house fire on the city’s West Side.

It was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Madison Street.

The house, along with a few surrounding houses, are on the city’s tear down list. It is boarded up, and no utilities are connected.

No injuries were reported. The cause hasn’t been determined yet.

