Crews fight vacant house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Fire crews on Friday night battled a vacant house fire on the city’s West Side.

It was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Madison Street.

The house, along with a few surrounding houses, are on the city’s tear down list. It is boarded up, and no utilities are connected.

No injuries were reported. The cause hasn’t been determined yet.

