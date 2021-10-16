Advertisement

Fall weather finally at hand!

Fall feel announced by gusty thunder-squalls
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Friday evening the Doppler radar scope is tracking scattered showers and spring-like thunderstorms. While most areas are missing out on the thunder, parts of southern Ohio are experiencing the crash of thunder, the rush of the wind and the torrent of rain. Expectations are showers and storms will be more common late tonight in advance of a fall cold front.

Overnight rain and thunder may drop an inch or more in spots while most areas get a soaking half inch for late season gardens. Temperatures will hang out in the 60s thru pre-dawn before falling into the 50s as the sun rises.

Saturday will start grey, damp and breezy as showers slowly march away into the high country. By mid-day some brightening of skies will accompany the strong west wind as temperatures hover near 56. A slow rise to 60 in the afternoon will come amidst a changeable sky alternating from overcast with a spit of rain to partly cloudy with some smears of blue overhead.

Saturday night will start with the highly rated Thundering Herd soccer team in play against UAB at the Hoops Family Field. Even though the temperature will be in the 50s on the pitch, fans should dress for an evening that feels like it is in the 40s.

Sunday though cool for the season will begin a long string of sunshiny days that follow clear, crisp nights. Lows in the 40s and days in the 70s (60s on Sunday) will lend a feel of true fall to the air as leaves resume their color change.Fall feel announced by gusty thunder-squalls

Late this Friday evening the Doppler radar scope is tracking scattered showers and spring-like thunderstorms. While most areas are missing out on the thunder, parts of southern Ohio are experiencing the crash of thunder, the rush of the wind and the torrent of rain. Expectations are showers and storms will be more common late tonight in advance of a fall cold front.

Overnight rain and thunder may drop an inch or more in spots while most areas get a soaking half inch for late season gardens. Temperatures will hang out in the 60s thru pre-dawn before falling into the 50s as the sun rises.

Saturday will start grey, damp and breezy as showers slowly march away into the high country. By mid-day some brightening of skies will accompany the strong west wind as temperatures hover near 56. A slow rise to 60 in the afternoon will come amidst a changeable sky alternating from overcast with a spit of rain to partly cloudy with some smears of blue overhead.

Saturday night will start with the highly rated Thundering Herd soccer team in play against UAB at the Hoops Family Field. Even though the temperature will be in the 50s on the pitch, fans should dress for an evening that feels like it is in the 40s.

Sunday though cool for the season will begin a long string of sunshiny days that follow clear, crisp nights. Lows in the 40s and days in the 70s (60s on Sunday) will lend a feel of true fall to the air as leaves resume their color change.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session
The single vehicle crash happened at Campbells Creek Drive and Stone Acres Road in Campbells...
Truck goes airborne toward creek, driver killed during accident
Fire crews respond to a mulch fire Thursday in Ohio.
Five fire departments respond to mulch fire

Latest News

Fall finally arrives, well weather-wise!
First Warning Weather
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Summer-to-Fall Transition In 24-Hours
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Warm wave's last day
Tony's First Warning Weather