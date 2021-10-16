Fall weather finally at hand!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Friday evening the Doppler radar scope is tracking scattered showers and spring-like thunderstorms. While most areas are missing out on the thunder, parts of southern Ohio are experiencing the crash of thunder, the rush of the wind and the torrent of rain. Expectations are showers and storms will be more common late tonight in advance of a fall cold front.

Overnight rain and thunder may drop an inch or more in spots while most areas get a soaking half inch for late season gardens. Temperatures will hang out in the 60s thru pre-dawn before falling into the 50s as the sun rises.

Saturday will start grey, damp and breezy as showers slowly march away into the high country. By mid-day some brightening of skies will accompany the strong west wind as temperatures hover near 56. A slow rise to 60 in the afternoon will come amidst a changeable sky alternating from overcast with a spit of rain to partly cloudy with some smears of blue overhead.

Saturday night will start with the highly rated Thundering Herd soccer team in play against UAB at the Hoops Family Field. Even though the temperature will be in the 50s on the pitch, fans should dress for an evening that feels like it is in the 40s.

Sunday though cool for the season will begin a long string of sunshiny days that follow clear, crisp nights. Lows in the 40s and days in the 70s (60s on Sunday) will lend a feel of true fall to the air as leaves resume their color change.

