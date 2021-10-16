First Warning Forecast | Fall weather returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall is back...or did it ever arrive? Sure, there was that brief chill-down on the first couple days of the season back in September, but with the recent warm stretch, that probably seems like a distant memory. Either way, much cooler weather takes hold this weekend and lasts through the week ahead. The good news is that rain will not be common on most days this week, making for some stunning mid-October days.

Saturday morning starts with showers and temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures will continue falling to the mid 50s through midday as showers taper from west to east.

Expect a mainly dry afternoon outside of a passing shower or two. Some breaks in the clouds are likely as a bit of sun peeks through. However, high temperatures only get back to the low 60s accompanied by a chilly northwest breeze.

A partly cloudy sky Saturday evening turns mostly clear overnight as the breeze lessens. This will allow temperatures to fall to the low to mid 40s. A few rural locations may even fall to the upper 30s.

Despite some passing clouds at times, Sunday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Stunning sunny days take hold Monday through Wednesday as afternoon temperatures warm a bit each day. Monday’s highs come up just shy of 70 degrees, while Tuesday sees highs in the low 70s and Wednesday rises to the mid 70s.

Thursday turns partly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures still reach the mid 70s.

Another big temperature drop comes on Friday as afternoon highs stay closer to 60 degrees. A few showers remain possible.

