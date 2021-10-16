First Warning Forecast | Nice stretch of fall weather sets up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall can be known for its strong cold fronts which bring rain and dramatic shifts in temperature. However, it can also be known for its glorious sunny, comfortable days. The latter will take hold through the middle of the week as sunshine dominates with a steady increase in afternoon temperatures. By the end of the week, the former looks to take over as another strong cold front brings a drop in temperatures into the upcoming weekend.

Saturday evening sees a partly cloudy sky and a definite chill in the air as temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight. The wind relaxes somewhat, but a light breeze can still be expected.

Overnight, the sky turns mostly clear as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s. A few rural locations may even fall to the upper 30s.

Despite some passing clouds at times, Sunday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s. The breeze does pick up again into the afternoon.

Stunning sunny days take hold Monday through Wednesday as afternoon temperatures warm a bit each day. Monday’s highs come up just shy of 70 degrees, while Tuesday sees highs in the low 70s and Wednesday rises to the mid 70s.

Thursday turns partly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures still reach the mid 70s.

Another big temperature drop comes on Friday as afternoon highs stay closer to 60 degrees. A few showers remain possible.

Saturday remains partly cloudy with just a shower or two possible. High temperatures continue to hover near the 60-degree mark.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.