Herd crushes Mean Green

DENTON, Tx. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd jumped out to a huge lead against North Texas and went on to win 49-21. Marshall scored the first 35 points of the game behind Rasheen Ali’s 109 yards on the ground and Grant Wells’ 323 yards passing. The sophomore quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more in the win while Ali also scored twice.

Marshall improves to 2-1 in Conference USA and is 4-3 overall this season. Marshall is idle next weekend and hosts Florida International on October 30th.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.