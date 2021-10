HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High used a quick start to knock out St. Albans Friday night by a final of 56-7. They scored two first quarter touchdowns and then steamrolled the Red Dragons. HHS remains unbeaten this season and plays at South Charleston next Friday.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

