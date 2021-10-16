Advertisement

No agreement reached in Special Metals strike

About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach a...
About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach a labor agreement with management at Special Metals in Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Picket lines, as of Friday, remain up outside Special Metals in Huntington.

About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach an agreement with management at the factory.

A spokesperson at the union hall told us it’s a matter of unfair labor practice.

Our voicemails this week to the communications office at Precision Castparts Corp., the parent company of Special Metals, have so far garnered no response.

