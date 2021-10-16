No agreement reached in Special Metals strike

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Picket lines, as of Friday, remain up outside Special Metals in Huntington.

About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach an agreement with management at the factory.

A spokesperson at the union hall told us it’s a matter of unfair labor practice.

Our voicemails this week to the communications office at Precision Castparts Corp., the parent company of Special Metals, have so far garnered no response.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.