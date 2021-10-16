Advertisement

Pike County student and other man file lawsuit over mask mandate

Pike County Schools
By Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (Lexington Herald-Leader/WYMT) - The parents of a Pike County student and another man file a federal lawsuit over the school mask mandate.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mikey Ratliff and Levi Newsome filed the lawsuit against the Pike County Board of Education and Superintendent Reed Atkins.

The lawsuit claims the mask mandate is causing irreparable injury and is unsupported by science.

The board attorney told the newspaper he had not seen the complaint and could not comment.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

