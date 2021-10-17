Cats fall to 15th in AP rankings
Cincinnati jumps to 2nd
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3
3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5
5. Ohio St. 5-1 1252 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8
7. Penn St. 5-1 1116 7
8. Oklahoma St. 6-0 1082 12
9. Michigan St. 7-0 1076 10
10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9
11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13
13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14
14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15
15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11
16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16
17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21
18. NC State 5-1 485 22
19. Auburn 5-2 397 -
20. Baylor 6-1 378 -
21. SMU 6-0 358 23
22. San Diego St. 6-0 284 24
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 -
24. UTSA 7-0 104 -
25. Purdue 4-2 68 -
Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.
