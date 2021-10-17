Advertisement

Cats fall to 15th in AP rankings

Cincinnati jumps to 2nd
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is stopped short of the goal line by Georgia linebacker...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is stopped short of the goal line by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3

3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4

4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5

5. Ohio St. 5-1 1252 6

6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8

7. Penn St. 5-1 1116 7

8. Oklahoma St. 6-0 1082 12

9. Michigan St. 7-0 1076 10

10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9

11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2

12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13

13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14

14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15

15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11

16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16

17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21

18. NC State 5-1 485 22

19. Auburn 5-2 397 -

20. Baylor 6-1 378 -

21. SMU 6-0 358 23

22. San Diego St. 6-0 284 24

23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 -

24. UTSA 7-0 104 -

25. Purdue 4-2 68 -

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of MacCorkle Avenue is closed late Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South...
Crash closes Kanawha County roadway
A Golden Alert has been issued for Mark Hall.
Golden Alert issued for missing man
CaDan Campbell
Ritchie County teen gets 2nd place in teen division of national mullet competition
About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach a...
No agreement reached in Special Metals strike
James Tysean Lynch, 37, is facing seven counts of battery after he allegedly abused a special...
Aide arrested in alleged abuse of special needs student

Latest News

Pedro Dolabella knocks in the game winner.
Herd soccer wins in 2 OT
mu soccer
wv state
wv state
'Jackets fall to UNC Pembroke 14-13
WV State falls to UNC Pembroke