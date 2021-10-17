First Warning Forecast | Fall weather in control this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As should be the case for mid to late October, cooler air is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Afternoon temperatures will make an attempt to warm back into the 70s through mid-week but then come tumbling back down into the weekend as another cold front swings through. Precipitation looks to be limited yet again this week with just a couple opportunities for rain.

Scattered cloud cover decreases Sunday evening, giving way to a mostly clear sky by midnight. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s as the breeze lessens.

Expect a clear sky with a light wind overnight. Temperatures drop to the low to mid 40s in most spots but can sink to the upper 30s in rural locations once again.

Monday sees a plentiful amount of sunshine as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s. The wind will be a bit lighter than it was over the weekend.

Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday turns partly cloudy with passing showers likely. High temperatures still reach the mid 70s.

Friday stays partly cloudy with isolated showers, but highs will be much cooler, only topping out near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday turn mostly sunny but stay cool with high temperatures in the low 60s. The first widespread 30s of the season may show up Saturday night into Sunday morning as chilled air moves overhead.

