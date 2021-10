HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took 105 minute for someone to finally score in the Marshall UAB soccer game and it was the Herd’s Pedro Dolabella who knocked in the game winner. Third ranked Marshall improves to 8-1-3 overall in 2021 and next host Wright State this coming Tuesday.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

