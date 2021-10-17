Advertisement

National Weather Service reports 6 tornados in Ohio

Storm damage in Hillsboro
Storm damage in Hillsboro(Alison Montoya, WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported there were six tornados in Ohio from a thunderstorm late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

NWS says that the the storm included strong winds, and eventually tornados during a three to four hour span.

Two of the tornados hit Highland County.

A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m.

According to NWS, one tornado hit west of Hillsboro with 80 mph winds 1.9 mile length. The other one hit the northern part Hillsboro with 95 mph winds.

The other tornados hit in areas outside of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The NWS says that the most significant of the tornados hit Ross County near South Salem.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT

TORNADO WARNING issued for Highland County early Saturday morning has been canceled. Storm coverage from earlier below. Radar >> fox19.com/weather/radar/

Posted by FOX19 on Friday, October 15, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CaDan Campbell
Ritchie County teen gets 2nd place in teen division of national mullet competition
A Golden Alert has been issued for Mark Hall.
Golden Alert issued for missing man
Part of MacCorkle Avenue is closed late Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South...
Crash closes Kanawha County roadway
About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach a...
No agreement reached in Special Metals strike
James Tysean Lynch, 37, is facing seven counts of battery after he allegedly abused a special...
Aide arrested in alleged abuse of special needs student

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Oct 16
First Warning Forecast | Nice stretch of fall weather sets up
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 16
First Warning Forecast | Fall weather returns this weekend
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 16
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 16
Good leaf fall expected with rains the culprit
Fall weather finally at hand!
Fall finally arrives, well weather-wise!
First Warning Weather