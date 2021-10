FARMERS, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Rowan County.

The Rowan County coroner said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m Sunday on KY 801 in Farmers.

The coroner said the crash involved two pickup trucks, and a 79-year-old man died.

Officials have not released the man’s name.

