Russell Police search for burglary suspect

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Police are asking for the publics help in identifying and locating a burglary suspect.

Officials say they responded to a reported burglary alarm early Saturday morning. Officers were called out around 1:30 a.m. to Matt’s Gold and Pawn along the 1500 block of Diedrich Boulevard.

Once on-scene, officers reported seeing the glass broken out of the side entry door by a sledgehammer and one of the showcases had also been pried open.

Russell Police are now seeking anyone who may have seen any vehicles or person(s) in the area of the business around 1:20 to 1:35 a.m.

A burglary was reported early Saturday morning. (wsaz)

Police do know that a small white passenger vehicle was in the area at the time of the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brent Webster at (606) 473-1411.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.