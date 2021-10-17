Tug Fork River designated as water trail bringing new opportunity

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People who live near the Tug Fork River have said it’s been an eyesore for decades with tires that line the river’s water bed.

Micheal Hackney likes to fish the river every chance he gets.

“A lot of people just dump trash,” said Hackney. He said the way the river looks is sad, but it’s changed a lot in the past few years.

“It’s actually been cleaned up a lot since I have been coming out a lot of tires removed, trash, debris picked up,” said Hackney.

Thanks to groups like Friends of the Tug Fork, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, and local support the river is getting cleaned.

John Burchett is a member of Friends of the Tug Fork, he decided to do something about the river back in 2019.

“I have lived here pretty much my whole life,” said Burchett. “One of the big questions we get is ‘where in the world did all these tires come from’ and there are a lot of tires in this river it is an enormous problem.”

Burchett made a few calls and got the W.Va. Department of Environmental Protection involved. The agency brings in essential equipment to help remove trash and tires.

“I realized that I am somebody and I can do something about that,” said Burchett.

It’s been three years since Burchett, the W.Va. DEP and local groups have started cleaning tires and trash. They have removed 4,000 tires with 2,500 in the last year from a stretch of the river near Williamson, W.Va.

However, Burchett’s dreams for the river are much greater. Williamson and Mingo County’s economy used to be coal, but no so much anymore so groups like Friends of the Tug Fork are trying to change that. Burchett said there is a newfound respect for the county’s main river and works to grow the river’s tourism potential.

With the work Burchett and others have done, 60 miles of the Tug Fork that runs through Mingo County was recently classified as a West Virginia Flat Water River Trail by the Department of Transportation.

“With the river designation is will give the people that come to ride the Hatfield-McCoy trail system something else to do maybe they will stay an extra day or two,” said Burchett.

The designation, Burchett said, is just a piece of paper, but it opens doors for grant money and tourism opportunities in a county that already attracts people for trail riding. Burchett hopes kayak rentals, boat launches, fishing places and bait shops become a part of the county’s growth.

Some of his inspiration comes from groups that have done similar work within West Virginia like the Coal River Group. The Coal River Group runs kayak rentals and other attractions along the Coal River waterways.

“It’s a very long process but we are getting started and the key is to get started,” said Burchett.

Burchett said a lot the obstacles they face are similar and that while they are doing their own thing, it’s an inspiration to see another group of people advocate for West Virginia’s rivers. They will continue cleanup efforts, apply for grant funding and lay a foundation for new opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.