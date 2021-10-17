WV State falls to UNC Pembroke

INSTITUTE, W.VA. - In front of a packed stadium full of fans, students, and alumni, West Virginia State University football competed in a historic homecoming contest- their first ever night game at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium.

Taking on Mountain East Conference foe UNC Pembroke, the Yellow Jackets defense was dynamic, limiting the Braves to 30 plays or less on eight drives, and not allowing a score beyond the first quarter.The game was also the first ever on the brand-new turf, a project began in August and unveiled with an official dedication and ribbon cutting prior to Saturday’s kickoff. The university also demonstrated their new lights, featuring a synchronized lighting show with music in between the third and fourth quarters.State falls to 3-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference play. Quarterback Donovan Riddick threw for 227 yards and rushed for another 56.With under five minutes to play in the opening stanza, Pembroke broke onto the scoreboard, finding the end zone on their second drive of the quarter. Using 12 plays, the Braves scored on an 11-yard toss from quarterback Josh Jones to tight end Faheem Diaab. After the extra point, a touchback put State on the 25-yard line to start their next possession.

The Yellow Jackets threatened, moving 63 yards on 11 plays before a fumble on the UNCP 12 ended the drive to begin the second quarter.

The Braves doubled their lead midway through the second quarter, when Jones lobbed an 14-yard pass to Tyshawn Carter and the extra point was good for a 14-0 lead with 6:20 to go in the half.An interception in the end zone by Yellow Jackets’ safety Christian Thompson- his third in as many games- with 1:32 left on the clock sparked some momentum for WVSU. Riddick connected with two passes- first to junior cornerback Jacoby Warfield for 7 and then a 5-yard connection with sophomore wide receiver Juwan Bunch- and then rushed for 17 to get the ball to the Yellow Jackets 49.

Riddick then fired it 43 yards to veteran Tyrone Lyte down to the Brave 8, but was unable to find Lyte’s hands again, forcing kicker Martin Ahlstroem on for a 25-yard field goal, getting State on the board 14-3 as the teams headed into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, State delivered the excitement during the final frame. On the first play of the quarter, junior defensive back Jalen Jones tallied his first career sack, taking down UNCP’s Jones for a loss of 13 yards and forcing the Braves to punt.

After a failed drive where State moved just 28 yards on five plays, the Yellow Jackets defense again delivered some spark, as sophomore Corlyn Witcher sacked the Braves’ playmaker once again, and after a declined holding penalty, Jalen Jones again brought down the other Jones but UNCP recovered the fumble to set up on their 40 at third down and 21.

With the energy high, freshman Malik Newton opened the next possession with a 36-yard rush for a first down, and then State took advantage of a Braves’ unsportsmanlike contact to move to the UNCP 25-yard line for a 1st and 10. Riddick then fired down to the awaiting Lyte in the end zone, a 25 yard pass to cut the Braves lead to 14-9.

Another successful extra point from Ahlstroem trimmed the gap to four points at 14-10, leaving a little under 11 minutes for the State faithful as they grew loud.

The Yellow Jackets defense continued with their superb level of play, again limiting Pembroke to under 30 yards on a six-play possession.

With 7:22 on the clock, State started on their own 15. Riddick launched the ball to sophomore Barry Hill for 45 yards, and then another Riddick-Hill sequence for five yards and a Newton rush put WVSU on the UNCP25 and brought a first down. Another first down immediately followed on a Riddick-Bunch strike, but Riddick and Lyte struggled to connect and State brought in Ahlstroem for a 29-yard field goal.

