Bill Noe Flight School addresses pilot shortage faced by airlines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After facing limited travel during the height of the pandemic, travel has picked up full speed during the last several months.

Longer security lines and flight cancellations made up for the travel fiasco nationwide over the last several weeks. Most airlines blame the weather for delays, but travel experts say there’s something else.

“Right now, there is a big demand of almost 800,000 across the globe over the next 20 years for pilots. One thing that’s not changing is that everybody has a retirement age from the airlines at 65, and so that clock doesn’t stop,” said Byran Brahman, the director of Bill Noe Flight School at Marshall University.

Fueled by a surge of pilots reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65, Marshall University looks to train and hire the next generation of pilots.

“We’ve already started to employ some folks here locally. We have 17 students right now, and all but 2 are 50 nautical miles from Charleston.”

In addition to its flight school in Charleston, Marshall is also partnering with Mountwest Community and Technical College on a two-year aviation maintenance degree which will be housed at Tri-State Airport in Wayne County. A spring 2022 start date is projected for the program.

