Cats and Buckeyes ranked in pre-season AP poll

Kentucky Wildcats logo
Kentucky Wildcats logo(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1562 1

2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1459 -

3. Kansas 0-0 1427 12

4. Villanova 0-0 1332 18

5. Texas 0-0 1315 9

6. Michigan 0-0 1255 4

7. Purdue 0-0 1213 20

8. Baylor 0-0 992 3

9. Duke 0-0 963 -

10. Kentucky 0-0 894 -

11. Illinois 0-0 861 2

12. Memphis 0-0 831 -

13. Oregon 0-0 775 -

14. Alabama 0-0 713 5

15. Houston 0-0 694 6

16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10

17. Ohio St. 0-0 581 7

18. Tennessee 0-0 563 -

19. North Carolina 0-0 547 -

20. Florida St. 0-0 381 14

21. Maryland 0-0 294 -

22. Auburn 0-0 267 -

23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238 -

24. UConn 0-0 161 -

25. Virginia 0-0 125 15

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

