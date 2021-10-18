Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 28 additional deaths, 689 new cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 18, 2021, there are currently 9,033 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 28 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,134* deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The deaths of a 46-year old male and a 90-year old female, both from Preston County, that posted to the dashboard on October 12 and 13, 2021, have been determined to be duplicate reporting’s and have been removed from the total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Preston County, a 93-year old male from Tucker County, an 85-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Preston County, a 53-year old female from Wetzel County, a 38-year old female from Logan County, a 56-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Marion County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Tucker County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Wirt County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 41-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old male from Wayne County, a 52-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Wayne County, a 57-year old male from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old male from Nicholas County.

With the addition of 689 new COVID-19 cases, there has now been 261,133 total cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

746 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital battling complications, 218 have been admitted to the ICU and 136 are on ventilators.

18 counties are color-coded as red on the County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Two are color-coded green.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
247,966 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As of Monday, 4,222 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the state.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

38,218 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (89), Berkeley (607), Boone (122), Braxton (63), Brooke (56), Cabell (353), Calhoun (39), Clay (52), Doddridge (33), Fayette (227), Gilmer (31), Grant (76), Greenbrier (136), Hampshire (113), Hancock (154), Hardy (67), Harrison (603), Jackson (171), Jefferson (173), Kanawha (879), Lewis (80), Lincoln (118), Logan (128), Marion (419), Marshall (132), Mason (97), McDowell (102), Mercer (273), Mineral (183), Mingo (139), Monongalia (451), Monroe (57), Morgan (86), Nicholas (220), Ohio (157), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (17), Preston (262), Putnam (306), Raleigh (358), Randolph (70), Ritchie (56), Roane (77), Summers (23), Taylor (80), Tucker (27), Tyler (29), Upshur (131), Wayne (154), Webster (61), Wetzel (66), Wirt (46), Wood (413), Wyoming (124). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

