Death investigation underway

Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.
Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police are on-scene of a death investigation.

The Boyd County Coroner has been called to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue late Sunday night.

A WSAZ crew says the scene is still very active as of 10:45 p.m. including a K-9 Unit.

At this time officials aren’t releasing the circumstances surrounding the death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

