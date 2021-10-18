Death investigation underway
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police are on-scene of a death investigation.
The Boyd County Coroner has been called to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue late Sunday night.
A WSAZ crew says the scene is still very active as of 10:45 p.m. including a K-9 Unit.
At this time officials aren’t releasing the circumstances surrounding the death.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.