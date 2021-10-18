Advertisement

Home design tips from ‘Making Modern’

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Brooke and Brice Gilliam are not your typical home design couple. The pair took on the construction of their own home in Nashville, Tennessee with Brooke acting as builder and Brice as designer.

A pharmaceutical sales rep and an Orthodontist by day, Brooke and Brice’s unique approach to design and remodeling resonated, and their home design and remodeling side business was born.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.
Death investigation underway
Storm damage in Hillsboro
National Weather Service reports 6 tornados in Ohio
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Be ready for this year's holiday shipping
Be ready for this year’s holiday shipping
How Americans are celebrating Halloween this year
How Americans are celebrating Halloween this year
Breast cancer: two new drugs for Her2
Breast cancer: two new drugs for HER2
Preventing youth sports injuries
Preventing youth sports injuries