Man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death

Taylon Bensinger has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention Center.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Sunday officers responded to a home at 3009 Montgomery Avenue in response to what came in as a reported overdose.

When officers arrived, they found Angel Brianna Rowe, 24, with a gunshot wound.

EMS crews arrived and pronounced Rowe deceased.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance that had been ongoing between Rowe and her boyfriend, Taylon A. Bensinger.

Ashland Police Field Operations located Bensinger nearby and detained him for the investigation.

During the investigation by detectives, Bensinger was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Bensinger has been charged with murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Death investigation underway

The Ashland Police Department teamed with Boyd County EMS, Boyd County Coroner, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd Emergency Management to assist with the investigation.

